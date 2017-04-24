USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Apr 24

For the week ended Apr 23, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Ark 2 1 5 3 20 21 60 63 13 12
Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 55 45 45
Colo 6 6 16 17 36 36 35 33 7 8
Idah 1 0 4 2 27 29 49 57 19 12
Ill 2 2 4 4 20 20 58 60 16 14
Ind 1 1 3 3 24 25 57 57 15 14
Kans 4 4 12 12 32 33 45 45 7 6
Mich 2 2 9 10 24 24 55 51 10 13
Mo 0 0 2 2 28 32 62 58 8 8
Mont 1 1 5 5 28 27 53 55 13 12
Nebr 1 1 8 8 37 38 47 46 7 7
NC 1 1 9 9 26 25 58 59 6 6
Ohio 0 0 2 2 18 18 61 61 19 19
Okla 4 5 11 12 41 40 40 40 4 3
Ore 1 2 4 4 10 13 65 63 20 18
SD 0 0 9 6 35 41 55 52 1 1
Texas 2 2 13 13 43 43 35 35 7 7
Wash 1 1 2 2 14 12 67 68 16 17
18-state
Avg 3 3 10 10 33 33 45 46 9 8
yr-ago 1 2 7 7 33 34 50 48 9 9
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
04/23 04/16 2016 Avg
Ark 96 89 54 44
Cali 90 59 83 80
Colo 0 0 0 0
Idah 0 0 3 1
Ill 28 3 2 12
Ind 18 3 3 5
Kans 25 9 20 17
Mich 0 0 0 0
Mo 56 23 20 19
Mont 0 0 0 0
Nebr 0 0 0 0
NC 59 21 37 37
Ohio 1 0 0 0
Okla 65 40 52 47
Ore 0 0 0 1
SD 0 0 0 0
Texas 67 51 48 50
Wash 0 0 4 1
18-state
Avg 32 19 24 23
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 16:17 ET (20:17 GMT)