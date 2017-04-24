On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Apr 24

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Apr 23, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16 04/23 04/16

Continue Reading Below

Ark 2 1 5 3 20 21 60 63 13 12

Cali 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 55 45 45

Colo 6 6 16 17 36 36 35 33 7 8

Idah 1 0 4 2 27 29 49 57 19 12

Ill 2 2 4 4 20 20 58 60 16 14

Ind 1 1 3 3 24 25 57 57 15 14

Kans 4 4 12 12 32 33 45 45 7 6

Mich 2 2 9 10 24 24 55 51 10 13

Mo 0 0 2 2 28 32 62 58 8 8

Mont 1 1 5 5 28 27 53 55 13 12

Nebr 1 1 8 8 37 38 47 46 7 7

NC 1 1 9 9 26 25 58 59 6 6

Ohio 0 0 2 2 18 18 61 61 19 19

Okla 4 5 11 12 41 40 40 40 4 3

Ore 1 2 4 4 10 13 65 63 20 18

SD 0 0 9 6 35 41 55 52 1 1

Texas 2 2 13 13 43 43 35 35 7 7

Wash 1 1 2 2 14 12 67 68 16 17

18-state

Avg 3 3 10 10 33 33 45 46 9 8

yr-ago 1 2 7 7 33 34 50 48 9 9

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

04/23 04/16 2016 Avg

Ark 96 89 54 44

Cali 90 59 83 80

Colo 0 0 0 0

Idah 0 0 3 1

Ill 28 3 2 12

Ind 18 3 3 5

Kans 25 9 20 17

Mich 0 0 0 0

Mo 56 23 20 19

Mont 0 0 0 0

Nebr 0 0 0 0

NC 59 21 37 37

Ohio 1 0 0 0

Okla 65 40 52 47

Ore 0 0 0 1

SD 0 0 0 0

Texas 67 51 48 50

Wash 0 0 4 1

18-state

Avg 32 19 24 23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2017 16:17 ET (20:17 GMT)