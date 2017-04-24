Telecoms Rise on Earnings Optimism -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid optimism about earnings, tax legislation and regulatory action.
Shares of T-Mobile US were halted after hours, however, after the carrier, which had been making gains on its larger rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T, reported subscriber growth below analysts' targets. T-Mobile added 1.1 million net subscribers in the first quarter, well below its 2.1 million fourth-quarter growth rate. The more profitable postpaid subscriber rolls also fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 18:22 ET (22:22 GMT)