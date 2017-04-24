SAP SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast Update

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for SAP SE (SAP) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS in euro, according to Non-IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 25.
===
Forecast Change Number Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % 1Q16
Total Revenue 5,188 +10% 23 4,728
Revenue Cloud&Software 4,289 +11% 23 3,851
Software Licenses 641 +5% 23 609
Software Support 2,742 +7% 23 2,564
Revenue Cloud-Subscriptions&-Support 893 +32% 23 678
Operating Profit 1,226 +11% 23 1,104
Net Profit Attributable 882 +16% 22 763
Earnings Per Share 0.73 +14% 23 0.64
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)