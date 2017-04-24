On Our Radar

SAP SE 1Q 2017 -- Forecast Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for SAP SE (SAP) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS in euro, according to Non-IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 25.

Continue Reading Below

===

Forecast Change Number Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % 1Q16

Total Revenue 5,188 +10% 23 4,728

Revenue Cloud&Software 4,289 +11% 23 3,851

Continue Reading Below

Software Licenses 641 +5% 23 609

Software Support 2,742 +7% 23 2,564

Revenue Cloud-Subscriptions&-Support 893 +32% 23 678

Operating Profit 1,226 +11% 23 1,104

Net Profit Attributable 882 +16% 22 763

Earnings Per Share 0.73 +14% 23 0.64

===

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2017 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)