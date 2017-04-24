Markets Leap on French Election Results

Stocks surged Monday, reflecting investors' renewed appetite for risk after results from the first round of French presidential elections eased concerns about the future of the eurozone.

Oil Slides on Signs of Oversupply

Oil prices retreated Monday, as growing U.S. production and other signs of global oversupply keep thwarting a widely-expected rally.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Fell in March

Economic activity across the U.S. slowed in March, according to the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which fell to 0.08 from 0.27 in February.

Texas Factory Activity Expands for 10th Straight Month

Texas factory activity expanded in April, marking the 10th straight month of manufacturing growth in the region as optimism remained high.

Meet the Man in Charge of Trump's Review of Wall Street Rules

Craig Phillips, a former BlackRock executive, has emerged as a central figure in President Trump's Treasury Department, helming the administration's plan for financial deregulation and serving as a key point of contact with the financial industry.

Mexican Inflation Continued to Accelerate in Early April

Mexico's annual inflation picked up speed in the first half of April, moving further from the central bank's target as higher food prices partly offset declines in energy costs.

European Stocks Aren't as Cheap as They Look

Monday's market response reflects the true terror that had been priced in before Sunday's French election, more than it indicates undervalued stocks.

China's Pollution Crackdown Gives Aluminum a Bump

Aluminum has defied the recent selloff in copper, lead and other industrial metals, in anticipation of a Chinese clampdown on pollution that is expected to shut some smelters later this year.

Euro Jumps as French Election Reshapes European Markets

The euro, French government bonds and European stocks closed sharply higher in the wake of the first round of France's presidential election, with centrist former economy minister Emmanuel Macron edging out far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

World Bank, IMF Are on Guard With the Trump Administration

Leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund may have this past weekend won the qualified backing of the Trump administration, but their work is hardly done.

