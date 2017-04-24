Markets Leap on French Election Results

Investors plowed into a broad spectrum of so-called risky assets as results from the first round of French presidential elections eased concerns about the future of the eurozone.

Meet the Man in Charge of Trump's Review of Wall Street Rules

Craig Phillips, a former BlackRock executive, has emerged as a central figure in President Trump's Treasury Department, helming the administration's plan for financial deregulation and serving as a key point of contact with the financial industry.

Oil Rises, but Wariness Remains

Oil futures rebounded off a three-week low, but some analysts doubted prices would move far above $50 a barrel near-term as growing U.S. production keeps future gains capped.

Mexican Inflation Continued to Accelerate in Early April

Mexico's annual inflation picked up speed in the first half of April, moving further from the central bank's target as higher food prices partly offset declines in energy costs.

European Stocks Aren't as Cheap as They Look

Monday's market response reflects the true terror that had been priced in before Sunday's French election, more than it indicates undervalued stocks.

China's Pollution Crackdown Gives Aluminum a Bump

Aluminum has defied the recent selloff in copper, lead and other industrial metals, in anticipation of a Chinese clampdown on pollution that is expected to shut some smelters later this year.

Euro Jumps as French Election Reshapes European Markets

The euro, French government bonds and European stocks jumped sharply in the wake of the first round of France's presidential election, with centrist former economy minister Emmanuel Macron edging out far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

World Bank, IMF Are on Guard With the Trump Administration

Leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund may have this past weekend won the qualified backing of the Trump administration, but their work is hardly done.

French Election Results Let Markets Breathe-For Now

With political risk receding, Europe will look more attractive for investors than it has for some time. How much markets rally in response will be a measure not just of how scared investors were about France, but could reveal what deeper worries remain on the horizon.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and U.K. GDP, Bank of Japan and ECB Meetings

Gross domestic product readings in the U.S. and U.K. will provide insight on first-quarter economic health, while the central banks of Japan and the eurozone will hold meetings where they are expected to keep monetary policy unchanged.

