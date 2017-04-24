European Markets Leap on French Election Result

Investors plowed into a broad spectrum of so-called risky assets as results from the first round of French presidential elections eased concerns about the future of the eurozone.

Euro Jumps as Investors Cheer French Election Results

The euro, French government bonds and European stocks jumped sharply in the wake of the first round of France's presidential election, with centrist former economy minister Emmanuel Macron edging out far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Oil Rises, but Analysts Remain Wary

Oil futures rebounded off a three-week low, but some analysts doubted prices would move far above $50 a barrel near-term as growing U.S. production keeps future gains capped.

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and U.K. GDP, Bank of Japan and ECB Meetings

Gross domestic product readings in the U.S. and U.K. will provide insight on first-quarter economic health, while the central banks of Japan and the eurozone will hold meetings where they are expected to keep monetary policy unchanged.

World Bank, IMF Are on Guard With the Trump Administration

Leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund may have this past weekend won the qualified backing of the Trump administration, but their work is hardly done.

French Election Results Let Markets Breathe-For Now

With political risk receding, Europe will look more attractive for investors than it has for some time. How much markets rally in response will be a measure not just of how scared investors were about France, but could reveal what deeper worries remain on the horizon.

The euro and French government bonds jumped sharply in the wake of the first round of France's presidential election, with centrist former economy minister Emmanuel Macron edging out far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

French Election Will Signal Nation's Commitment to Economic Overhauls

Voters are picking between presidential candidates who blame the economic malaise on the EU or austerity measures. Yet France's problems long predate the euro crisis and the austerity that followed.

IMF Warns Greece That Additional Economic Overhauls Are Needed

The International Monetary Fund had a sobering message for Greece this weekend: Even if the country secures debt relief from its European creditors, the nation still needs even more painful economic overhauls.

Indexing Pivotal in S&P Global's Rebound

Just seven years ago, S&P Global was in the hot seat because of its role in the financial crisis; now, the financial-information firm is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the rise of passive investing.

April 24, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)