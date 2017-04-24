PPG Raises Bid for Akzo Nobel to $26.4 Billion

Paints giant PPG raised its offer for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel to $26.4 billion, the U.S. firm's third takeover attempt in a two-month long, unsolicited courtship.

Arconic Delays Annual Meeting, Considers Adding Two Elliott Directors

Arconic extended an olive branch to activist investor Elliott Management as it seeks to end a lengthy battle for control of the company that has turned personal and cost its top executive his job.

MetLife Asks Court to Delay Ruling on Its 'Systemically Important' Label

MetLife Inc. on Monday asked an appeals court to delay ruling on a case involving federal oversight of the company pending a review by the Trump administration of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Fed, FDIC Say Wells Fargo 'Remediated Deficiencies' in 2015 Living Will

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve on Monday said Wells Fargo & Co. is back on track for its living-will regulatory assessment.

Hasbro Passes Mattel in Sales for First Time Since 2000

After years of trailing behind Mattel, Hasbro passed its rival in quarterly revenue for the first time since 2000, highlighting the diverging fortunes of the two toy makers.

Energy Firms' Financing for Russian Gas Pipeline Stokes EU Fears

European energy firms pledged to pay for half the cost of a natural-gas link from Russia to Germany, supporting a controversial pipeline that is fueling tensions within the European Union.

For Aramco Insiders, Prince's $2 Trillion IPO Valuation Doesn't Add Up

Officials working on taking the state-owned oil company public have struggled to come up with a scenario under which Saudi Aramco is worth more than $1.5 trillion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ivanka Trump Clothes Sold Under Different Label

Ivanka Trump clothing was sold at discount retailer Stein Mart under the label of a different designer, the latest controversy surrounding Ms. Trump's brand

Halliburton Helped by Drilling Boost in U.S.

Stepped-up drilling for oil in the U.S. may have global producers on edge about oversupply, but the increased activity in the domestic energy sector is a boon for oil-field services firm Halliburton Co.

GM Loses Bid to Limit Fallout From Ignition-Switch Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court denied General Motors' request to review a lower-court ruling that gave some victims' families the power to sue over defective ignition switches, leaving the company exposed to billions of dollars in potential new claims.

