PPG Raises Bid for Akzo Nobel to $26.4 Billion

Paints giant PPG raised its offer for Dutch rival Akzo Nobel to $26.4 billion, the U.S. firm's third takeover attempt in a two-month long, unsolicited courtship.

Hasbro Passes Mattel in Sales for First Time Since 2000

After years of trailing behind Mattel, Hasbro passed its rival in quarterly revenue for the first time since 2000, highlighting the diverging fortunes of the two toy makers.

Energy Firms' Financing for Russian Gas Pipeline Stokes EU Fears

European energy firms pledged to pay for half the cost of a natural-gas link from Russia to Germany, supporting a controversial pipeline that is fueling tensions within the European Union.

Halliburton Helped by Drilling Boost in U.S.

Stepped-up drilling for oil in the U.S. may have global producers on edge about oversupply, but the increased activity in the domestic energy sector is a boon for oil-field services firm Halliburton Co.

GM Loses Bid to Limit Fallout From Ignition-Switch Cases

The U.S. Supreme Court denied General Motors' request to review a lower-court ruling that gave some victims' families the power to sue over defective ignition switches, leaving the company exposed to billions of dollars in potential new claims.

Jimmy Choo Up for Sale as JAB Holding Steps Back From Luxury

JAB Holding plans to put shoemakers Jimmy Choo and Bally International on the block.

Time to Hit the Brakes on Caterpillar's Rally

Caterpillar's stock appears to have outrun the company's fundamentals ahead of Tuesday's earnings report

Samsung to Issue Galaxy S8 Software Updates After Complaints

Samsung will roll out two patches for its new smartphone after customers complained of red-tinted screens and poor Wi-Fi connections.

Chesapeake Can't Escape $438 Million Bond Award at Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s appeal of a $438 million bondholder judgment tied to a disputed 2013 redemption.

Uber Challenges France in Latest European Legal Dispute

Uber Technologies opened a new front in its European legal battles, part of its combative effort to convince governments that it should be regulated as a technology company and not a transportation firm.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)