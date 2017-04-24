Italy Sells EUR3.25 Billion 2018 CTZ and 2022, 2032 BTPeis

The Italian Treasury sold its maximum targeted 3.25 billion euros ($3.48 billion) in a zero coupon note and two inflation-linked bonds at an auction Monday.
The following are details of the auction, with amounts in euros. Figures in brackets show data from the previous auctions, held March 28, Feb. 23 and Jan. 26, respectively.
Issue Dec. 28, 2018 CTZ
Amount on offer 1.5 bln-2 bln
Bids received 3.405 bln
Bids accepted 2 bln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.70 (1.76)
Yield -0.075% (-0.085%)
Assignment price 100.125 (100.148)
Settlement date April 27, 2017
Issue 0.10% May 15, 2022 BTPei
Amount on offer (*) 750 mln-1.25 bln
Bids received 1.277 bln
Bids accepted 738 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.73 (2.07)
Uniform yield 0.14% (0.37%)
Uniform price 99.82 (98.59)
Settlement date April 27, 2017
Issue 1.25% Sept. 15, 2032 BTPei
Amount on offer (*) 750 mln-1.25 bln
Bids received 983 mln
Bids accepted 512 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.36 (1.35)
Uniform yield 1.36% (1.22%)
Uniform price 98.53 (100.47)
Settlement date April 27, 2017
NOTE: (*) The offer volume refers to the BTPeis combined.
