Industrials Up as Political Risk Recedes -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose as political risk retreated and investors focused on earnings season and data.

The production index in the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey fell to 15.4, but remained in expansionary territory for the 10th straight month.

"After weeks of politics weighing on the equity markets, yesterday's first round of the French Presidential elections may have reduced near-term risk," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

April 24, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)