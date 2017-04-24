GDP Growth Expected to Slow -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Feb +5.8% (7) +5.7%
20-City HPI (Y/Y)
1000 New Home Sales Mar 582K (22) 592K
-- percent change Mar -1.7% +6.1%
1000 Consumer Confidence Apr 122.2 (22) 125.6
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A 22
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 22 245K (18) 244K
0830 Durable Goods Orders Mar +1.3% (23) +1.8%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Mar -1.0% (10) +5.5%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Apr 16 (3) 20
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q +1.0% (24) +2.1%**
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +2.1% (10) +2.1%**
0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +0.6% (18) +0.5%
0945 Chicago PMI Apr 56.4 (12) 57.7
1000 Consumer Sentiment Apr 97.9 (18) 98.0***
(Final)
*Revised Figure
**4Q 3rd Reading
***March Prelminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
April 24, 2017 14:06 ET (18:06 GMT)