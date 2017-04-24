Deutsche Boerse AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) first-quarter results
(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 26.
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Net Revenue 610 -0.2% 6 611
EBIT 366 +24% 3 296
EBIT adjusted 327 -2% 5 332
Net Income 245 +19% 5 205
Earnings Per Share 1.20 +9% 6 1.10
DPS 2017 2.49 +6% 18 2.35
Target Price 89.64 19
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
April 24, 2017 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)