Deutsche Boerse AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1.XE) first-quarter results

(figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 26.

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Net Revenue 610 -0.2% 6 611

EBIT 366 +24% 3 296

EBIT adjusted 327 -2% 5 332

Net Income 245 +19% 5 205

Earnings Per Share 1.20 +9% 6 1.10

DPS 2017 2.49 +6% 18 2.35

Target Price 89.64 19

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

DJG/mus

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2017 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)