Deutsche Bank AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.X) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.
Forecast Change Reported
1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16
Total Net Revenues 7,842 -3% 4 8,068
Net Interest Income 3,740 -5% 1 3,924
Loan Loss Provision 287 -6% 6 304
Profit Before Tax 863 +49% 6 579
Net Profit Attributable 423 +98% 4 214
Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.50 +233% 3 0.15
DPS 2017 0.11 -42% 24 0.19
Target Price 15.60 28
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)