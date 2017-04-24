On Our Radar

Deutsche Bank AG 1Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.X) first-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released April 27.

===

Forecast Change Reported

1st Quarter 1Q17 in % Number 1Q16

Total Net Revenues 7,842 -3% 4 8,068

Net Interest Income 3,740 -5% 1 3,924

Loan Loss Provision 287 -6% 6 304

Profit Before Tax 863 +49% 6 579

Net Profit Attributable 423 +98% 4 214

Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.50 +233% 3 0.15

DPS 2017 0.11 -42% 24 0.19

Target Price 15.60 28

===

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.

April 24, 2017 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)