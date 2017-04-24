On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, April 24 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 819,078 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-17 14,210 14,335 13,900 14,160 14,325 -165 11,302 33,796

Jun-17 14,410 14,410 14,100 14,250 14,450 -200 10 244

Jul-17 14,310 14,310 14,310 14,310 14,550 -240 2 100

Aug-17 14,650 14,670 14,470 14,565 14,650 -85 72 64

Sep-17 14,760 14,850 14,360 14,660 14,835 -175 783,968 320,412

Oct-17 14,875 14,915 14,550 14,755 14,870 -115 34 238

Nov-17 14,885 15,000 14,605 14,890 15,000 -110 206 1,638

Jan-18 16,490 16,765 16,250 16,510 16,595 -85 23,466 31,906

Mar-18 16,695 16,730 16,530 16,640 16,720 -80 18 70

Apr-18 - - - 17,070 17,070 0 0 0

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)