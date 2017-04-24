China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, April 24 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 819,078 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 14,210 14,335 13,900 14,160 14,325 -165 11,302 33,796
Jun-17 14,410 14,410 14,100 14,250 14,450 -200 10 244
Jul-17 14,310 14,310 14,310 14,310 14,550 -240 2 100
Aug-17 14,650 14,670 14,470 14,565 14,650 -85 72 64
Sep-17 14,760 14,850 14,360 14,660 14,835 -175 783,968 320,412
Oct-17 14,875 14,915 14,550 14,755 14,870 -115 34 238
Nov-17 14,885 15,000 14,605 14,890 15,000 -110 206 1,638
Jan-18 16,490 16,765 16,250 16,510 16,595 -85 23,466 31,906
Mar-18 16,695 16,730 16,530 16,640 16,720 -80 18 70
Apr-18 - - - 17,070 17,070 0 0 0
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)