Asian Rubber Prices End Mixed

Rubber prices across Asia ended Monday's session mixed with Tokyo futures ending slightly higher while losses persisted in Shanghai rubber prices.

Tokyo rubber futures recovered from early weakness to finish higher. Amid a weaker yen, the Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for September delivery rose 0.6% to Y217.2/kilogram.

"It's a slow start to the week," said a Singapore-based trader who expects trading to remain weak.

The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 175 yuan to settle at 14,660 yuan ($2,129) per ton.

Asian Rubber Futures

April 24 Change from previous close

Tocom Sep RSS3 Y217.2/Kg Up Y1.2

Shanghai Sep SCR5 CNY14,660/ton Down CNY175

Sicom Aug RSS3 214.0 US cents/Kg Up 5.0 US cents

Sicom Jun TSR20 162.3 US cents/Kg Up 4.0 US cents

USS May THB68.82-THB69.52/Kg THB68.62-THB68.72/Kg

April 24, 2017 06:39 ET (10:39 GMT)