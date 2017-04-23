Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and U.K. GDP, Bank of Japan and ECB Meetings

Continue Reading Below

Gross domestic product readings in the U.S. and U.K. will provide insight on first-quarter economic health, while the central banks of Japan and the eurozone will hold meetings where they are expected to keep monetary policy unchanged.

World Bank, IMF Are on Guard With the Trump Administration

Leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund may have this past weekend won the qualified backing of the Trump administration, but their work is hardly done.

French Election Results Let Markets Breathe -- For Now

With political risk receding, Europe will look more attractive for investors than it has for some time. How much markets rally in response will be a measure not just of how scared investors were about France, but could reveal what deeper worries remain on the horizon.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Euro Hits Five-Month High on French Election

The euro jumped sharply against other global currencies as polls closed in the first round of France's presidential election, in expectation that Mr. Macron would beat Ms. Le Pen. Mr. Macron's flagship economic policies are generally friendly to financial markets.

French Election Will Signal Nation's Commitment to Economic Overhauls

Voters are picking between presidential candidates who blame the economic malaise on the EU or austerity measures. Yet France's problems long predate the euro crisis and the austerity that followed.

IMF Warns Greece That Additional Economic Overhauls Are Needed

The International Monetary Fund had a sobering message for Greece this weekend: Even if the country secures debt relief from its European creditors, the nation still needs even more painful economic overhauls than currently planned.

Indexing Pivotal in S&P Global's Rebound

Just seven years ago, S&P Global was in the hot seat because of its role in the financial crisis; now, the financial-information firm is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the rise of passive investing.

Cheaper Mortgages Could Spur Housing Market

Mortgage rates dropped below 4% for the first time since November, providing more kindling to an already hot housing market as the crucial spring selling season gets under way.

How an ETF Gold Rush Rattled Mining Stocks Around the World

Unruly trading in the shares of some small gold companies is rekindling investor concern about the pressure that fast-growing passive funds can exert on the stocks they are meant to track.

French Exit From Eurozone Is Unlikely, Finance Minister Says

Michel Sapin said "Frexit" would be unpopular among voters and near-impossible for any future president to pull off, as the nation heads into a tense election.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)