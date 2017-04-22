What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

French authorities questioned the suspect in the Paris police shooting two months ago, officials said. The attack has jolted the presidential race.

The Justice Department threatened to withhold funds from sanctuary cities if they don't cooperate with immigration officials.

Trump said he would make a "big announcement" next week about his tax-overhaul proposal.

The suspected bomber of a German soccer team allegedly sought to profit from a drop in the team's stock.

Taliban fighters entered an Afghan army base hidden in military vehicles and killed scores of people.

Russia again flew combat planes near U.S. airspace, the Pentagon said.

Border region lawmakers don't back Trump's plan for a wall, a survey found.

Mattis said there was "no doubt" Syria has retained its chemical weapons.

Chinese hackers targeted South Korean entities involved in a U.S. missile system, a security firm said.

April 22, 2017