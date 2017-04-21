WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for April 21

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TAKE POSITIONS ON PARIS ATTACK

Candidates locked in a four-way presidential race seized on the Champs-Élysées attack in an attempt to gain an edge before voting begins.

SURGE FOR LE PEN IS FUELED BY FRENCH INDUSTRIAL DECLINE

Far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen has surged in industrial cities like Amiens, where Whirlpool's decision to close a factory has helped the candidate tap into voter anger with the European Union and political elite.

PURCHASE OF STOCK OPTIONS LED TO ARREST OF GERMAN BOMB SUSPECT

A Russian-German man detained for allegedly bombing one of Germany's most prominent soccer teams sought to financially profit from the attack, Germany's top prosecutor said.

CHINA'S SECRET WEAPON IN SOUTH KOREA MISSILE FIGHT: HACKERS

Chinese state-backed hackers have recently targeted South Korean entities involved in deploying a U.S. missile-defense system, says an American cybersecurity firm, despite Beijing's denial of retaliation against Seoul over the issue.

TRUMP JOINS CRITICISM OF IRAN; QUESTIONS U.S. ROLE IN LIBYA

President Donald Trump, adding to strong criticism of the Iran nuclear deal voiced by his administration, said that Tehran is "not living up to the spirit of the agreement." Mr. Trump also questioned another key U.S. policy position in the Middle East-its role in Libya.

LOOKING FOR FUN IN IRAQ? BINGO!

In Erbil, people find hours of distraction from Iraq's troubles by playing a version of bingo known locally as tombola.

U.S. DEFENSE CHIEF MATTIS: 'NO DOUBT' SYRIAN REGIME HAS CHEMICAL WEAPONS

During a visit to Israel for talks with officials there, Jim Mattis declines, however, to say how many chemical weapons the Assad government has in its arsenal.

PAKISTAN SUPREME COURT ORDERS CORRUPTION PROBE OF PRIME MINISTER SHARIF

In a 3-2 ruling in which the two dissenters voted for his expulsion, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over corruption allegations arising from the Panama Papers leak.

