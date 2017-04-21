WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Apr 21

PARIS ATTACK, REVELATIONS ABOUT GUNMAN JOLT FRENCH ELECTION

Candidates in Sunday's French presidential vote seized on the Champs-Élysées shooting and the finding that attacker Cheurfi had been investigated.

SUSPECT IN ISTANBUL TERROR ATTACK WAS KILLED IN U.S. RAID IN SYRIA EARLIER THIS MONTH

An associate of Islamic State's leader who U.S. officials said was behind a terror attack in Istanbul on New Year's Eve was killed by U.S. forces in Syria in early April, the Pentagon said.

A FATHER'S TORMENT: IRAN TOOK RICHARD RATCLIFFE'S FAMILY AND HE CAN'T GET THEM BACK

For a year, the British accountant has sought the release of his aid-worker wife, Nazanin, after Iran jailed her for allegedly threatening national security. His daughter's future hangs in the balance.

GERMAN BOMB SUSPECT ATTACKED SOCCER TEAM TO MAKE $1 MILLION FROM STOCK DROP

A Russian-German man allegedly bombed one of Germany's most prominent soccer teams in order to make more than $1 million off a drop in the team's stock price.

HUNTERS KIDNAPPED IN IRAQ SET FREE AFTER 16 MONTHS

The abduction of 26 Qatari hunters, including members of its royal family, was widely believed to have been carried out by one of the Shiite Muslim militias active in Iraq's southern provinces.

CHINA'S SECRET WEAPON IN SOUTH KOREA MISSILE FIGHT: HACKERS

Chinese state-backed hackers have recently targeted South Korean entities involved in deploying a U.S. missile-defense system, says an American cybersecurity firm, despite Beijing's denial of retaliation against Seoul over the issue.

PALESTINIANS CONDEMN BARBECUE OUTSIDE ISRAELI JAIL

Palestinians protested and expressed outrage Friday, a day after pro-settlement Israelis organized a barbecue next to an Israeli jail in the West Bank where Palestinian prisoners are on a hunger strike to demand better conditions.

U.S. DEFENSE CHIEF MATTIS: 'NO DOUBT' SYRIAN REGIME HAS CHEMICAL WEAPONS

During a visit to Israel for talks with officials there, Jim Mattis declines, however, to say how many chemical weapons the Assad government has in its arsenal.

