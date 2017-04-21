What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The Trump administration has opened a probe into whether to curb steel imports in the name of national security.

Verizon posted its first-ever net loss of wireless subscribers, despite slashing prices and bringing back unlimited-data plans.

Markets are signaling that economic growth may remain slow as Treasury yields drop and investors move to safer stocks.

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday, with the Dow industrials gaining 174.22 points to 20578.71.

GM became the latest multinational company to exit Venezuela, after the seizure of its plant there.

Anthem filings indicate the insurer will offer plans on ACA marketplaces in Virginia and Kentucky in 2018.

The FCC reversed a curb on TV-station ownership and voted to deregulate business-data services.

The CFPB sued Ocwen, alleging that the mortgage-servicing firm botched basic services.

Virtu reached a deal to acquire rival electronic-trading firm KCG Holdings for $1.4 billion in cash.

O'Reilly will exit Fox News with severance valued at about $25 million.

