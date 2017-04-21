Telecoms Down; Verizon Earnings to Set Tone for Sector -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell amid bets Verizon Communications' stumbles would set the tone for earnings season. Competition among wireless providers has intensified in recent quarters, with T-Mobile US and others poaching customers by slashing prices on data offerings.

The U.K. government's decision to hold snap parliamentary elections in June will delay by a month the regulatory-review process for 21st Century Fox's $15 billion bid to buy the 61% of U.K. pay-television giant Sky that it doesn't already own.

