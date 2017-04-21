SingTel Units Sign Pacts for S$4.1 Billion in Loans

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) said Friday that its units have signed deals to borrow 4.1 billion Singapore dollars (US$2.93 billion).

It said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt.

The loans include a S$2.5 billion revolving credit facility for SingTel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd. with 12 banks in Singapore, and a 1.5 billion Australian dollar (US$1.13 billion) facility for its Australian unit Optus Pte. Ltd.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 06:28 ET (10:28 GMT)