SingTel Units Sign Pacts for S$4.1 Billion in Loans

SINGAPORE – Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Z74.SG) said Friday that its units have signed deals to borrow 4.1 billion Singapore dollars (US$2.93 billion).
It said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt.
The loans include a S$2.5 billion revolving credit facility for SingTel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd. with 12 banks in Singapore, and a 1.5 billion Australian dollar (US$1.13 billion) facility for its Australian unit Optus Pte. Ltd.
April 21, 2017 06:28 ET (10:28 GMT)