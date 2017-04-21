S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2395.00 -- previous month's high
2357.70 -- previous day's high
2354.97 -- second pivot point resistance
2352.10 -- previous day's close
2349.36 -- 18-day moving average
2344.33 -- first pivot point resistance
2343.80 -- 4-day moving average
2343.48 -- 9-day moving average
2334.00 -- previous day's low
2327.53 -- first pivot point support
2321.37 -- second pivot point support
2318.00 -- previous month's low
2301.63 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
52.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20
42.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 19
44.45 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18
48.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
37.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5481.25 -- lifetime high
5454.75 -- previous day's high
5452.75 -- previous month's high
5446.67 -- second pivot point resistance
5442.75 -- previous day's close
5420.58 -- first pivot point resistance
5416.40 -- 18-day moving average
5403.89 -- 9-day moving average
5394.50 -- previous day's low
5378.58 -- first pivot point support
5352.67 -- second pivot point support
5315.00 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
60.69 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20
51.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18
52.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
43.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
46.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12
April 21, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)