S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2395.00 -- previous month's high

2357.70 -- previous day's high

2354.97 -- second pivot point resistance

2352.10 -- previous day's close

2349.36 -- 18-day moving average

2344.33 -- first pivot point resistance

2343.80 -- 4-day moving average

2343.48 -- 9-day moving average

2334.00 -- previous day's low

2327.53 -- first pivot point support

2321.37 -- second pivot point support

2318.00 -- previous month's low

2301.63 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

52.28 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20

42.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 19

44.45 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18

48.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

37.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5481.25 -- lifetime high

5454.75 -- previous day's high

5452.75 -- previous month's high

5446.67 -- second pivot point resistance

5442.75 -- previous day's close

5420.58 -- first pivot point resistance

5416.40 -- 18-day moving average

5403.89 -- 9-day moving average

5394.50 -- previous day's low

5378.58 -- first pivot point support

5352.67 -- second pivot point support

5315.00 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

60.69 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 20

51.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18

52.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

43.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13

46.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12

April 21, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)