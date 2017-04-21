France's Two-Round Electoral System Spells Period of Volatility for Markets

For investors, France's two-round electoral system lets them shift bets, reassess polls and scout for bargains. Investors are particularly unsure about who will face off in the second round, promising a flurry of action after this Sunday's vote.

U.S. Stocks Show Gain for Week

A batch of encouraging earnings reports lifted the S&P 500 to its first weekly gain of the month. Better-than-expected first-quarter results from many banks boosted financials, while strong earnings beats also lifted the industrial sector.

Trump Puts Two Dodd-Frank Powers on Hold in Symbolic Move

The Trump administration puts on hold two of its powers under the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law during a 180-day review.

Fed's Fischer Reaffirms Rate Outlook, Warns on Dodd-Frank Rollbacks

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer in a CNBC interview reaffirmed that the U.S. central bank is likely to raise rates two more times this year, while warning that any significant rollback of postcrisis financial regulation is playing with fire.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Fears of a New Downtrend

Oil prices fell sharply Friday, a bearish end to the market's biggest week of losses in a month as traders reconsider the power of global exporters to ease a longstanding storage glut.

SEC Should Write Fiduciary Rule, Acting Chairman Says

Wall Street's top regulator should craft its own rule governing the advice that stockbrokers provide to retail investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission's acting chairman said.

Draghi Says ECB Hasn't Seen Evidence of Durable Rise in Eurozone Inflation

European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned Friday that the bank has yet to see evidence of a durable rise in eurozone inflation, indicating ECB rate-setters are preparing to leave their policy mix unchanged next week.

Buyers Surge Into Market as Spring Home Buying Season Begins

Existing home sales rebounded in March, as buyers flooded into the market for the spring season and were only partly deterred by a shortage of inventory.

Fed's Kashkari Laments Focus On Fed's Short-Term Outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari decried on Friday the intense interest markets and the broader public place on central bank monetary policy decisions.

U.K. Treasury Chief Confident on Reaching Trade Pact With U.S.

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond said he is confident the U.K. and the U.S. can strike a wide-ranging free-trade accord once Britain has left the European Union.

April 21, 2017