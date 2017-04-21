White House Banks On Sweeping Tax Plan

White House officials said Thursday they are developing a sweeping plan to overhaul both corporate and individual taxes, dismissing concerns that a more modest proposal might be more viable in today's political climate.

French Stocks Lag Global Rally Ahead of Election

Global stocks mostly followed Wall Street higher Friday, even as French shares lagged behind on the final trading day before the country's contentious presidential elections.

Rattled Investors Seek Shelter Amid Global Tensions

Investors are bidding up prices for gold, Japanese yen and other safe-haven assets, seeking cover from political and economic risks that are spreading across the globe.

Markets Send a Worrying Message About the Economy

Markets are flashing red on growth as investors begin to return to pre-election bets on the "new normal"-a persistently weak economic expansion.

Mnuchin Says Administration Will Release Tax Proposal Soon

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration plans to release its tax reform proposal "very soon" and promised a sweeping overhaul of the tax code will get done.

Trump Plans to Issue Three Executive Actions on Taxes, Regulation

President Donald Trump will sign three documents Friday to advance a push to reduce tax and regulatory burdens, including a measure that could roll back Obama administration efforts to prevent U.S. companies from shifting operations overseas to avoid taxes.

BOE's Carney Doesn't See Headwinds From Snap Election

Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said the U.K. government's decision to call a snap general election probably wouldn't create problems for U.K. financial institutions.

Fed Balance-Sheet Data Published Early

The Federal Reserve inadvertently published data online about the size of its balance sheet about an hour ahead of its scheduled release time on Thursday.

U.S. Watchdog Reviewing How Bank Examiners Changed Approach After Financial Crisis

A U.S. government watchdog is reviewing how bank examiners have changed their approach to supervision in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and how effectively they follow up on weaknesses they identify.

Ukraine in No Hurry to Borrow as Key Pension, Land Overhauls Loom

Ukraine Finance Minister Oleksandr Danylyuk said his government might wait until the fall to seek around $1 billion in the international bond market, following the enactment of long-delayed pension and land overhauls he hopes will be completed in the next month.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)