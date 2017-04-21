Theranos Secretly Bought Outside Lab Gear, Ran Fake Tests

An investor said in newly unsealed court filings that Theranos used a shell company to buy commercial-lab equipment, then pretended it was using its own technology in demonstrations for prospective partners and investors.

Trump Administration Won't Waive Sanctions for Oil Project Exxon Planned in Russia

President Trump has rejected a bid by oil company Exxon Mobil to resume a Black Sea venture with Rosneft, a sanctioned Russian firm close to the Kremlin.

United Says CEO Won't Take Chairmanship

United Continental moved to further stem fallout from the incident in which police dragged off a paying passenger from one of its flights, saying its chief executive Oscar Munoz will no longer be taking on the chairman role and that it will revamp executive compensation incentives.

New York City Pension Funds to Vote Against 10 of 15 Wells Fargo Directors

A large Wells Fargo shareholder will oppose the reelection of 10 of its 15 directors at the bank's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

Judge Slaps VW With $2.8 Billion Criminal Fine in Emissions Fraud

Volkswagen was ordered to pay a $2.8 billion criminal fine for rigging diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, formalizing a punishment the German auto giant agreed to earlier this year in an unprecedented plea deal with U.S. prosecutors.

AIG Considers Greenberg Acolyte as Next CEO

Former American International Group Inc. executive Brian Duperreault is a leading candidate to replace departing AIG Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock, according to people familiar with the matter.

GE, Still Weighed by Energy, Boosts Profit Amid Cost Cutting Plan

GE's first quarter showed strength driven by its core industrial businesses as its oil and gas segment continued to drag on results.

Klaus Kleinfeld to Exit Morgan Stanley

Klaus Kleinfeld, who left aluminum-parts maker Arconic this week after sending a bizarre letter to an activist shareholder, won't stand for re-election to the board at Morgan Stanley's annual meeting next month.

U.K. Government Delays Review of Fox Bid for Sky Due to Election

The U.K. government's decision to hold snap parliamentary elections in June will delay by a month the regulatory-review process for 21st Century Fox's $15 billion bid to buy the 61% of U.K. pay-television giant Sky it doesn't already own.

FDA OKs Samsung Bioepis's Biosimilar Version Of J&J's Remicade

Rheumatoid-arthritis drug Renflexis is the South Korean conglomerate's first biologic to win approval from U.S. regulators

