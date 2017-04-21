Theranos Secretly Bought Outside Lab Gear, Ran Fake Tests

An investor said in newly unsealed court filings that Theranos used a shell company to buy commercial-lab equipment, then pretended it was using its own technology in demonstrations for prospective partners and investors.

Trump Administration Won't Waive Sanctions for Oil Project Exxon Planned in Russia

The U.S. has rejected a bid by oil company Exxon Mobil to resume a Black Sea venture with Rosneft, a sanctioned Russian firm close to the Kremlin.

Judge Slaps VW With $2.8 Billion Criminal Fine in Emissions Fraud

Volkswagen was ordered to pay a $2.8 billion criminal fine for rigging diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, formalizing a punishment the German auto giant agreed to earlier this year in an unprecedented plea deal with U.S. prosecutors.

GE, Still Weighed by Energy, Boosts Profit Amid Cost Cutting Plan

GE's first quarter showed strength driven by its core industrial businesses as its oil and gas segment continued to drag on results.

U.K. Government Delays Review of Fox Bid for Sky Due to Election

The U.K. government's decision to hold snap parliamentary elections in June will delay by a month the regulatory-review process for 21st Century Fox's $15 billion bid to buy the 61% of U.K. pay-television giant Sky it doesn't already own.

Wells Fargo Expands Class-Action Settlement to Cases From 2002

Wells Fargo expanded a tentative customer agreement, now offering compensation to consumers hurt by the bank's sales practices as early as May 2002.

Visa Faces Ohio Attorney General Probe Over Its Debit Cards

Visa's debit-card practices are under new scrutiny from the Ohio attorney general's office, including the company's rules related to the acceptance of its debit cards.

World's Biggest Money Manager Could Get Even Bigger

In addition to the rise of passive investing, economic growth globally, a burgeoning middle class in emerging markets and changing fund distribution systems in Europe, all bode well for BlackRock's future fund flows.

Sinclair Adds More TV Stations in Wake of FCC Decision

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it will buy 14 television stations from a smaller operator, less than 24 hours after federal regulators made changes that could help spur consolidation among television broadcasters.

Auto Makers Gear Up to Build Electric Cars in China

Despite concerns about market demand, Volkswagen, General Motors and Toyota have set out plans for electric-car production in China at the Auto Shanghai vehicle expo.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)