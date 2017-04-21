GE, Still Weighed by Energy, Boosts Profit Amid Cost Cutting Plan

GE boosted profit from its core industrial businesses, though it was still weighed down by its oil-and-gas segment, amid its vow to cut costs amid investor unease over its performance.

Musk Lays Out Plans to Meld Brains and Computers

Elon Musk confirmed plans for his newest company, Neuralink, revealing he will be CEO of the startup that aims to merge computers with brains so humans could one day engage in "consensual telepathy."

Feeling Pressed, Auto Makers Set Plans to Build Electric Cars in China

Top auto makers are gearing up to build electric cars in China, despite concerns about demand and the potential their technology could be compromised in a market with weak safeguards for intellectual property.

Political Path Narrows for Exxon Deal With Russian Firm

Bipartisan political opposition is taking shape to the request by Exxon Mobil Corp. for a waiver from U.S. sanctions to allow it to drill with Russian state-oil giant PAO Rosneft in the Black Sea.

Airlines Bolster First Class, Skimp on Economy

Big airlines are sharply cutting back fares or amenities for their lowest-paying customers, while pulling out the stops for more perks for their premium fliers.

Visa Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results but Profit Falls on Charges

Visa Inc. reported profit and revenue increases for the first three months of 2017 that beat Wall Street expectations thanks to robust growth in transactions and the amount cardholders charged.

Citizens Defends Financial Checkup Program for Customers

Citizens Financial Group Inc. said it still has confidence in its program of setting up thousands of appointments with retail clients, but stopped providing some data on the initiative to investors in its first-quarter earnings report.

CFPB Sues Mortgage Servicer Ocwen, Alleging Botched Services

Regulators sued Ocwen Financial, alleging the mortgage-servicing firm harmed thousands of customers by botching basic services.

Bill O'Reilly to Exit Fox News With Payout of About $25 Million

Bill O'Reilly will exit Fox News with a severance package valued at about $25 million, a person familiar with the matter said, after he was forced out in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations.

Australia Won't Block CKI's $5.5 Bln Takeover of Duet Group

Australia's government doesn't plan to stand in the way of the $5.5 billion takeover of utility Duet Group by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings.

April 21, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)