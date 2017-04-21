Industrials Up As Honeywell Strength Offsets GE - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after a mixed round of earnings. Honeywell International rose after the defense and industrial group posted earnings and revenue ahead of the average Wall Street target. General Electric shares ticked down after the conglomerate's earnings growth disappointed some investors. While industrial orders, a key metric of demand for its main product lines, rose 7%, excluding the impact of deals, GE's energy unit continued to drag on performance.
