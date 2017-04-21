Health Care Down On Earnings Trepidation - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies declined as traders bet big pharmaceutical companies would show struggles in upcoming earnings reports. Silicon Valley blood-testing concern Theranos misled company directors about its laboratory-testing practices, used a shell company to "secretly" buy commercial-lab equipment, and improperly created rosy financial projections for investors, according to allegations in a lawsuit filed by one of its investors.
April 21, 2017 16:34 ET (20:34 GMT)