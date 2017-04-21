China Unicom First-Quarter Net Profit Up 79% to CNY862 Million

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. (0762.HK) on Friday reported a 79% rise in net profit for the first quarter.

The Chinese mobile operator's net profit for the period was 862 million yuan ($125.2 million), compared with net profit of CNY480 million a year ago. It posted a net loss of CNY963 million in the fourth quarter.

Its revenue fell 1.9% to CNY69.01 billion from CNY70.34 billion the previous year.

The operator added a net 18.18 million 4G subscribers in the quarter, bringing its total mobile subscribers to 266.27 million in March.

