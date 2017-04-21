On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, April 21 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 798,816 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-17 14,330 14,460 14,135 14,325 13,935 390 15,928 37,080

Jun-17 14,455 14,595 14,315 14,450 14,035 415 30 248

Jul-17 14,620 14,645 14,460 14,550 14,160 390 8 100

Aug-17 - - - 14,650 14,215 435 0 68

Sep-17 14,860 14,990 14,660 14,835 14,440 395 766,570 312,124

Oct-17 14,935 14,995 14,780 14,870 14,340 530 42 236

Nov-17 15,000 15,140 14,870 15,000 14,725 275 72 1,636

Jan-18 16,550 16,785 16,430 16,595 16,160 435 16,156 27,914

Mar-18 16,775 16,780 16,590 16,720 16,320 400 10 76

Apr-18 - - - 17,070 17,070 0 0 0

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)