Wal-Mart CEO pay rises 13 percent to $22.4 million: filing

Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Doug McMillon's pay rose 13 percent to $22.4 million in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The total compensation, which included cash and stock, compared with $19.8 million he made the previous year, according to the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

McMillon, took over the top job at Wal-Mart in February 2014.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; editing by Diane Craft)