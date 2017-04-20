On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures

2395.00 -- lifetime high

2395.00 -- previous month's high

2350.90 -- second pivot point resistance

2348.80 -- previous day's high

2347.57 -- 18-day moving average

2344.10 -- first pivot point resistance

2341.44 -- 9-day moving average

2337.43 -- 4-day moving average

2333.70 -- previous day's close

2332.00 -- previous day's low

2331.00 -- first pivot point support

2324.70 -- second pivot point support

2318.00 -- previous month's low

2299.94 -- 100-day moving average

1793.10 -- lifetime low

42.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 19

44.45 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18

48.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

37.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13

43.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12

CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures

5481.25 -- lifetime high

5452.75 -- previous month's high

5430.75 -- previous day's high

5420.58 -- second pivot point resistance

5410.26 -- 18-day moving average

5406.17 -- first pivot point resistance

5397.75 -- previous day's close

5395.81 -- 9-day moving average

5388.75 -- previous day's low

5376.42 -- first pivot point support

5361.08 -- second pivot point support

5315.00 -- previous month's low

4162.50 -- lifetime low

51.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18

52.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17

43.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13

46.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12

53.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)