S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange June S&P 500 Futures
2395.00 -- lifetime high
2395.00 -- previous month's high
2350.90 -- second pivot point resistance
2348.80 -- previous day's high
2347.57 -- 18-day moving average
2344.10 -- first pivot point resistance
2341.44 -- 9-day moving average
2337.43 -- 4-day moving average
2333.70 -- previous day's close
2332.00 -- previous day's low
2331.00 -- first pivot point support
2324.70 -- second pivot point support
2318.00 -- previous month's low
2299.94 -- 100-day moving average
1793.10 -- lifetime low
42.86 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 19
44.45 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18
48.00 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
37.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
43.16 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12
CME Nasdaq-100 June Futures
5481.25 -- lifetime high
5452.75 -- previous month's high
5430.75 -- previous day's high
5420.58 -- second pivot point resistance
5410.26 -- 18-day moving average
5406.17 -- first pivot point resistance
5397.75 -- previous day's close
5395.81 -- 9-day moving average
5388.75 -- previous day's low
5376.42 -- first pivot point support
5361.08 -- second pivot point support
5315.00 -- previous month's low
4162.50 -- lifetime low
51.14 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 18
52.40 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 17
43.76 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 13
46.13 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 12
53.84 -- relative strength index (RSI), Apr 11
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 20, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)