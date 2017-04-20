Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery

Phillips 66 reported above-normal gas emissions at its refinery in Borger, Texas.

"A release of SO2 [sulfur dioxide] to air at Unit 43 SRU [sulfur recovery unit] Incinerator Stack exceeded 500 pounds," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "An investigation into the cause of the incident will be conducted."

The emissions began Wednesday afternoon and lasted less than two hours, it said.

The 146,000 barrel-a-day refinery is located in the Texas panhandle, northeast of Amarillo.

April 20, 2017 15:08 ET (19:08 GMT)