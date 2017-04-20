Stocks Gain on Tax-Plan Hopes, Upbeat Earnings

Continue Reading Below

Investors piled back into shares of financial and industrial companies Thursday, a popular postelection trade that had largely petered out in the past month.

Mnuchin Says Administration Will Release Tax Proposal Soon

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration plans to release its tax reform proposal "very soon" and promised a sweeping overhaul of the tax code will get done.

Markets Send a Worrying Message About the Economy

Markets are flashing red on growth as investors begin to return to pre-election bets on the "new normal"-a persistently weak economic expansion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Fed Balance-Sheet Data Published Early

The Federal Reserve inadvertently published data online about the size of its balance sheet about an hour ahead of its scheduled release time on Thursday.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise for First Time in Four Weeks

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained at a low, level suggesting steady job growth.

Conference Board's Indicators Index Rises Again

The Conference Board's basket of leading economic indicators logged its third consecutive monthly increase in March, rising 0.4%, to 126.7.

Crude Steadies After Wednesday's Slide

Oil prices stabilized after a steep drop in the prior session, with promises of further cuts from the world's exporters countering fears of growing production coming from the U.S.

U.S. Watchdog Reviewing How Bank Examiners Changed Approach After Financial Crisis

A U.S. government watchdog is reviewing how bank examiners have changed their approach to supervision in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and how effectively they follow up on weaknesses they identify.

European Officials Caution U.S. on Reducing Financial Rules

European officials are delivering a message to the Trump administration while in Washington for international finance meetings: Don't undo global rule standards adopted after the financial crisis.

Schäuble Defends Germany's Trade Surplus

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble defended the nation's vast trade surpluses to a U.S. audience and called on world governments to stop relying on debt-fueled growth and easy money from central banks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)