U.S. Jobless Claims Rise for First Time in Four Weeks

Continue Reading Below

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits rose last week, but remained at a low, level suggesting steady job growth.

Global Stocks Climb as Corporates Report

Global stocks mostly inched higher as oil prices steadied and investors digested a slate of corporate results.

Fed's Powell Open to Tweaking Postcrisis Rules

Fed governor Jerome Powell said that while the thrust of rules enacted in the wake of the financial crisis was sound, he would be open to adjusting parts of them.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Signals Provide Comfort to Central Bankers, Finance Ministers

The Trump administration appears unlikely to upend decades of global financial cooperation by scorning the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, a source of comfort to central bankers and finance ministers gathering this week in Washington.

WSJ's Daily Shot: The Smell of Bloated Gasoline Stockpiles Sends Traders Heading for the Exits

Surge for Le Pen is Fueled by French Industrial Decline

Far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen has surged in industrial cities like Amiens, where Whirlpool's decision to close a factory has helped the candidate tap into voter anger with the European Union and political elite.

China Shakes Up Financial Regulators in Scramble for Stability

Trying to ensure financial-system stability as a pivotal party gathering nears, Beijing has removed three of its four top financial-industry regulators over the past year or so as it also tightens the reins on banks, brokerages and insurers.

Brazil's 12-Month Inflation Rate Slowed Through Mid-April

Brazil's 12-month inflation rate slowed to 4.41% through mid-April, the country's statistics agency said Thursday, below the central point of the central bank's target range.

OPEC Likely to Extend Production Cut Deal, Says Saudi Minister

OPEC is likely to reach an agreement to extend the group's production cuts into the second half of 2017, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said.

Crude Steadies After Overnight Slide on Supply Concerns

Crude oil futures stabilized Thursday after sinking to their lowest level in nearly three weeks overnight amid worries that U.S. production is overcoming cuts from major players elsewhere.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)