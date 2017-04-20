OPEC Likely to Extend Production Cut Deal, Says Saudi Minister

OPEC is likely to reach an agreement to extend the group's production cuts into the second half of 2017, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said.

Crude Steadies After Overnight Slide on Supply Concerns

Crude oil futures stabilized Thursday after sinking to their lowest level in nearly three weeks overnight amid worries that U.S. production is overcoming cuts from major players elsewhere.

Saudi Wants Possibly Modest Oil-Output Deal Extension

An OPEC oil-production pact extension is most likely needed, but perhaps not for as long as another six months, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said.

Global Stocks Climb as Corporates Report

Global stocks mostly inched higher as oil prices steadied and investors digested a slate of corporate results.

Eurozone Construction Booms In February

Construction across the eurozone rose at the fastest pace in almost five years, reflecting unusually mild weather and indicating that businesses and households may be more willing to invest after years of caution.

Trump to Revive 1962 Law to Explore New Barriers on Steel Imports

President Donald Trump is ramping up his tougher "America First" trade policy with plans to revive a rarely used law to explore imposing new barriers on steel imports.

Japan's Exports Rise 12% in March

Japanese exports rose more sharply than expected in March, as overseas demand continues to make up for lackluster domestic consumption to fuel the economy's recovery.

Bank Indonesia Stands Pat on Rates

Bank Indonesia kept interest rates unchanged, sticking to a cautious stance as it balances concerns over higher inflation and the possible impact of U.S. rate increases with the need to prop up slow economic growth.

U.S. Rate Increases Have Smaller Impact on China's Capital Flows

U.S. interest-rate increases are having a smaller impact on China's capital flows than before, the country's foreign-exchange regulator said.

China's Oil Refiners Are Coming for Your Market Share

Like steel and aluminum before, Chinese oil refining overcapacity is spilling into global markets and depressing profits.

April 20, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)