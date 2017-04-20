OPEC Likely to Extend Production Cuts Deal Says Saudi Energy Minister

OPEC is likely to reach an agreement to extend the group's production cuts into the second half of 2017, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said.

Saudi Wants Possibly Modest Oil-Output Deal Extension

An OPEC oil-production pact extension is most likely needed, but perhaps not for as long as another six months, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said.

Global Stocks Steady After Oil Pulls Back

Global stocks were little changed Thursday as investors digested recent declines in crude oil prices and a slate of corporate results.

Trump to Revive 1962 Law to Explore New Barriers on Steel Imports

President Donald Trump is ramping up his tougher "America First" trade policy with plans to revive a rarely used law to explore imposing new barriers on steel imports.

Japan's Exports Rise 12% in March

Japanese exports rose more sharply than expected in March, as overseas demand continues to make up for lackluster domestic consumption to fuel the economy's recovery.

U.S. Rate Increases Have Smaller Impact on China's Capital Flows

U.S. interest-rate increases are having a smaller impact on China's capital flows than before, the country's foreign-exchange regulator said.

China's Oil Refiners Are Coming for Your Market Share

Like steel and aluminum before, Chinese oil refining overcapacity is spilling into global markets and depressing profits.

New Zealand Inflation Picks Up

Inflation in New Zealand accelerated to the fastest pace since September 2011, though some economists think the gains will be short-lived.

Hearing on GOP Plan to Overhaul Dodd-Frank, CFPB Set for Next Week

The Republicans' blueprint for revamping the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is set for a hearing next week, kicking off what is likely to be a fierce debate over loosening regulations for Wall Street.

Volcker Open to Tweaking Dodd-Frank, but Not the Volcker Rule

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, known as a champion of postcrisis financial rules, said Wednesday he was open to making some changes to the Dodd-Frank regulatory-overhaul law-but not his namesake rule.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)