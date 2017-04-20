Travelers Results Battered by Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Cos. earnings fell in the first quarter as tornadoes, hail storms and icy weather caused significant catastrophe losses.

Virtu Financial Agrees to Buy KCG Holdings for $1.4 Billion

High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc. reached a deal to acquire rival KCG Holdings Inc. for $1.4 billion in cash, a tie-up that would create an electronic trading giant responsible for around one-fifth of volume in U.S. equities.

Macquarie to Buy U.K. Green Investment Bank for $2.9 Billion

The U.K. government sold the Green Investment Bank to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie Group, in a deal that was delayed by political opposition to the sale of the state-backed renewable energy fund.

Trump Signals Provide Comfort to Central Bankers, Finance Ministers

The Trump administration appears unlikely to upend decades of global financial cooperation by scorning the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, a source of comfort to central bankers and finance ministers gathering this week in Washington.

Blackstone Posts Its 'Best Quarter' for Realizations

Blackstone Group's first-quarter profit rose more than expected, as buoyant markets fueled appreciation in the firm's investments and enabled it to sell prior years' holdings at a record pace.

BlackRock Offers Vote of Confidence to China's Stock Markets

Big fund managers are for the first time saying they are comfortable with including domestic Chinese equities in key global indexes, a sign that the mainland's large stock markets may finally be coming of age.

U.S. Rate Increases Have Smaller Impact on China's Capital Flows

U.S. interest-rate increases are having a smaller impact on China's capital flows than before, the country's foreign-exchange regulator said.

New Rival for Sapphire Reserve, Platinum Rewards Cards

U.S. Bancorp plans on May 1 to launch a premium card geared toward high spenders and millennials, adding to the threats facing American Express in a card category where it was until recently unrivaled.

Volcker Open to Tweaking Dodd-Frank, but Not the Volcker Rule

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, known as a champion of postcrisis financial rules, said Wednesday he was open to making some changes to the Dodd-Frank regulatory-overhaul law-but not his namesake rule.

Hearing on GOP Plan to Overhaul Dodd-Frank, CFPB Set for Next Week

The Republicans' blueprint for revamping the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is set for a hearing next week, kicking off what is likely to be a fierce debate over loosening regulations for Wall Street.

