Verizon, for First Time, Loses Core Wireless Customers

Continue Reading Below

Verizon Communications is struggling to hold on to customers and get them to pay a premium for its service. It posted its first ever quarterly net loss of wireless subscribers.

Visa Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results but Profit Falls on Charges

Visa Inc. reported profit and revenue increases for the first three months of 2017 that beat Wall Street expectations thanks to robust growth in transactions and the amount cardholders charged.

Bill O'Reilly to Exit Fox News With Payout of About $25 Million

Bill O'Reilly will exit Fox News with a severance package valued at about $25 million, a person familiar with the matter said, after he was forced out in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GM Ceases Venezuela Operations After Plant Is Seized

General Motors became the latest multinational company to exit what used to be South America's most lucrative consumer market, following the seizure of its plant linked to a court case.

Wal-Mart Brings Price War to Groceries

Wal-Mart's fight to defend its low-cost reputation is helping to extend the longest food-price decline in decades.

Mattel's Sales Slump Confronts Its New CEO

Leftover toys spoiled the debut of Mattel Inc.'s new chief executive. The toymaker's sales plunged 15% in the first quarter as retailers delayed buying new products until they cleared inventory left from the weak holiday season.

Deutsche Bank Fined $157 Million Over Alleged Violations

Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $157 million in penalties to the Federal Reserve over alleged violations of rules on foreign-exchange trading and proprietary trading.

Tesla Recalls Model S and Model X Vehicles Over Faulty Parking Brakes

Tesla Inc. said Thursday it is recalling 53,000 Model S sedan and Model X sport-utility vehicles over an issue with electric-parking brakes that could prevent them from being released.

Ocean Rig Is Sheltered From Highland Capital's Litigation Threat

Highland Capital Management LP on Thursday was dealt a setback in its continuing challenge to Ocean Rig UDW Inc.'s debt restructuring proposal.

CFPB Sues Mortgage Servicer Ocwen, Alleging Botched Services

Regulators sued Ocwen Financial, alleging the mortgage-servicing firm harmed thousands of customers by botching basic services.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)