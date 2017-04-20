Verizon, for First Time, Loses Core Wireless Customers

Continue Reading Below

Verizon Communications is struggling to hold on to customers and get them to pay a premium for its service. It posted its first ever quarterly net loss of wireless subscribers.

Bill O'Reilly to Exit Fox News With Payout of About $25 Million

Bill O'Reilly will exit Fox News with a severance package valued at about $25 million, a person familiar with the matter said, after he was forced out in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations.

GM Ceases Operation in Venezuela as Plant is Expropriated

General Motors said it has stopped operating in Venezuela following the expropriation of its plant and has vowed to 'take all legal actions' to defend its rights.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Wal-Mart Brings Price War to Groceries

Wal-Mart's fight to defend its low-cost reputation is helping to extend the longest food-price decline in decades.

Tesla Recalls Model S and Model X Vehicles Over Faulty Parking Brakes

Tesla Inc. said Thursday it is recalling 53,000 Model S sedan and Model X sport-utility vehicles over an issue with electric-parking brakes that could prevent them from being released.

CFPB Sues Mortgage Servicer Ocwen, Alleging It Botched Basic Services

State and federal regulators sued Ocwen Financial Corp., alleging that the leading nonbank mortgage-servicing company harmed thousands of customers by botching basic services.

Macquarie to Buy U.K. Green Investment Bank for $2.9 Billion

The U.K. government sold the Green Investment Bank to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie Group, in a deal that was delayed by political opposition to the sale of the state-backed renewable energy fund.

Activist Investor Marcato Seeks Ouster of Buffalo Wild Wings CEO

Activist investor Marcato Capital Management is turning up the heat in its fight with Buffalo Wild Wings, calling on the restaurant chain to replace its chief executive.

Blackstone Profit More Than Doubles in First Quarter

Blackstone Group's first-quarter profit more than doubled as the firm took advantage of buoyant markets to sell a record $16.6 billions of dollars' worth of private equity, real-estate and other assets.

BMW Earnings Rise as New Models Reach Showrooms

BMW pretax earnings rose 27% in the first quarter as the luxury car maker benefited from one-off financial gains and strong earnings in China, but investment in technology and new models hit profitability at its core automotive division.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)