Verizon, for First Time, Loses Core Wireless Customers

Continue Reading Below

Verizon Communications is struggling to hold onto customers and getting them to pay a premium for its service. It posted its first ever quarterly net loss of wireless subscribers.

Macquarie to Buy U.K. Green Investment Bank for $2.9 Billion

The U.K. government sold the Green Investment Bank to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie Group, in a deal that was delayed by political opposition to the sale of the state-backed renewable energy fund.

Activist Investor Marcato Seeks Ouster of Buffalo Wild Wings CEO

Activist investor Marcato Capital Management is turning up the heat in its fight with Buffalo Wild Wings, calling on the restaurant chain to replace its chief executive.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Blackstone Posts Its 'Best Quarter' for Realizations

Blackstone Group's first-quarter profit rose more than expected, as buoyant markets fueled appreciation in the firm's investments and enabled it to sell prior years' holdings at a record pace.

BMW Earnings Rise as New Models Reach Showrooms

BMW pretax earnings rose 27% in the first quarter as the luxury car maker benefited from one-off financial gains and strong earnings in China, but investment in technology and new models hit profitability at its core automotive division.

GM Ceases Operation in Venezuela as Plant is Expropriated

General Motors said it has stopped operating in Venezuela following the expropriation of its plant and has vowed to 'take all legal actions' to defend its rights.

Virtu Financial Agrees to Buy KCG Holdings for $1.4 Billion

High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc. reached a deal to acquire rival KCG Holdings Inc. for $1.4 billion in cash, a tie-up that would create an electronic trading giant responsible for around one-fifth of volume in U.S. equities.

Fujifilm Delays Earnings Release

The Tokyo-based medical device and camera maker postponed its earnings announcement and said it expected a loss of some $200 million over possible accounting irregularities at a subsidiary in New Zealand.

Ousted Arconic CEO Sent Vague Threat to Hedge-Fund Boss

The letter that cost Klaus Kleinfeld his job as chief executive of aerospace-parts maker Arconic Inc. contained a vague threat toward the billionaire whose hedge fund had been campaigning for Mr. Kleinfeld's ouster.

Brazil's Vale Iron Ore Production Up 11% in Quarter

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its output of iron ore hit a record for the first quarter as its massive S11D mine in the Amazon continued to ramp up.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)