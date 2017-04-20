Verizon, for First Time, Loses Core Wireless Customers

Verizon Communications posted its first ever quarterly net loss of wireless subscribers, though its highly publicized launch of unlimited wireless plans helped curb the losses.

Macquarie to Buy U.K. Green Investment Bank for $2.9 Billion

The U.K. government sold the Green Investment Bank to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie Group, in a deal that was delayed by political opposition to the sale of the state-backed renewable energy fund.

Virtu Financial Agrees to Buy KCG Holdings for $1.4 Billion

High-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc. reached a deal to acquire rival KCG Holdings Inc. for $1.4 billion in cash, a tie-up that would create an electronic trading giant responsible for around one-fifth of volume in U.S. equities.

Blackstone Posts Its 'Best Quarter' for Realizations

Blackstone Group's first-quarter profit rose more than expected, as buoyant markets fueled appreciation in the firm's investments and enabled it to sell prior years' holdings at a record pace.

Fujifilm Delays Earnings Release

The Tokyo-based medical device and camera maker postponed its earnings announcement and said it expected a loss of some $200 million over possible accounting irregularities at a subsidiary in New Zealand.

Ousted Arconic CEO Sent Vague Threat to Hedge-Fund Boss

The letter that cost Klaus Kleinfeld his job as chief executive of aerospace-parts maker Arconic Inc. contained a vague threat toward the billionaire whose hedge fund had been campaigning for Mr. Kleinfeld's ouster.

Travelers Results Battered by Catastrophe Losses

Travelers Cos. earnings fell in the first quarter as tornadoes, hail storms and icy weather caused significant catastrophe losses.

BlackRock Offers Vote of Confidence to China's Stock Markets

Big fund managers are for the first time saying they are comfortable with including domestic Chinese equities in key global indexes, a sign that the mainland's large stock markets may finally be coming of age.

Unilever and Nestlé Struggle with Cautious U.S. and European Consumers

Unilever and Nestlé reported first-quarter sales that were weighed down by cautious spending in the U.S. and Western Europe, forcing both companies to rely on emerging markets for growth.

Insurers Offer Early Sign of ACA Exchange Plans for 2018

Anthem made preliminary filings indicating it will offer plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces in Virginia and Kentucky next year. Cigna and Aetna also made similar filings in Virginia.

