BlackRock Offers Vote of Confidence to China's Stock Markets

Continue Reading Below

Big fund managers are for the first time dropping opposition to including domestic Chinese equities in key global indexes, a sign that the mainland's huge stock markets may finally be coming of age.

Let's Make a Deal, for TV Stations

The U.S.'s Federal Communications Commission is expected to reinstate a discount that could spur a new round of deal-making among U.S. TV station owners.

Unilever and Nestlé Struggle with Cautious U.S. and European Consumers

Unilever and Nestlé reported first-quarter sales that were weighed down by cautious spending in the U.S. and Western Europe, forcing both companies to rely on emerging markets for growth.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Nestlé Struggles to Boost Sales Amid Changing Tastes and Sluggish Economic Growth

Nestlé's first-quarter revenues were largely flat from one year earlier, due partly to weakness in North America, as the consumer goods giant confronts sluggish global growth and changing consumer tastes.

ABB Sales Edged Down at Start of 'Transitional Year'

Swiss engineering and power-grid company's first-quarter revenue fell slightly to $7.85 billion on year, although net income rose on the divestment of its high-voltage cable business.

Publicis Dragged Down by Loss of U.S. Accounts

French ad company reports a drop in underlying revenue in the first quarter, but chief executive says underlying sales in the second quarter should show improvement.

Google Plans Ad-Blocking Feature in Popular Chrome Browser

The ad-blocking feature, which could be switched on by default within Chrome, would filter out certain online ad types deemed to provide bad experiences for users as they move around the web.

New Rival for Sapphire Reserve, Platinum Rewards Cards

U.S. Bancorp plans on May 1 to launch a premium card geared toward high spenders and millennials, adding to the threats facing American Express in a card category where it was until recently unrivaled,

Facebook Aims to Connect Directly to Your Brain

The company's Building 8 division for several months has been working on a "brain-computer interface" that could help people type 100 words a minute from their minds-about five times faster than we type from our smartphones, Regina Dugan says.

Too Soon for MSCI to Give Chinese Stocks Its Blessing

Investors should be wary if MSCI includes domestically-listed Chinese stocks in its key indexes.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)