Crude Steadies After Wednesday's Slide

Oil price have stabilized Thursday after a steep drop in the prior session, with promises of further cuts from the world's exporters countering fears of growing production coming from the U.S.

U.S. crude for May delivery recently traded up 2 cents, or 0.04%, to $50.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The May contract expires at settlement, and the more actively traded June contract recently gained 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $50.95 a barrel. Brent, the global benchmark, gained 26 cents, or 0.5%, to $53.19 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

Oil prices fell by almost 4% Wednesday, the steepest drop since March 8. The decline was triggered by the surprise build in U.S. gasoline stockpiles that point to weaker-than-expected demand at a time when consumption of gasoline usually rises.

At an energy conference in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih hinted at the extensive behind-the-scenes negotiations among big oil producers ahead of the group's meetings scheduled for May. He said a preliminary agreement to extend the cuts had been reached, but it still needed final signoff from some OPEC members.

"Saudi's done a good job of managing the rhetoric," said Michael Hiley, a trader at LPS Futures LLC. "Every time this market looks like it's in dire trouble, the Saudis and OPEC do a pretty good job of getting supportive comments out."

Slight production reported Wednesday also reinforced widespread anxiety that U.S. shale producers are becoming more capable in churning out oil at a lower price, analysts say. That is still holding prices in check Thursday, said Mark Waggoner, president of brokerage Excel Futures.

"There's higher rig counts, supply seems to be building a little bit," he said. "We're probably going to go down in the short-term."

Latest data from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. output rose to 9.25 million barrels a day last week, the highest level since August 2015.

Gasoline futures recently gained 0.6% to $1.6684 a gallon and diesel futures gained 0.2% to $1.584 8 a gallon.

