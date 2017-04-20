China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, April 20 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 939,074 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-17 13,860 14,335 13,630 13,935 13,795 140 24,912 38,788
Jun-17 14,025 14,320 13,935 14,035 14,000 35 32 248
Jul-17 14,170 14,195 14,090 14,160 14,045 115 8 104
Aug-17 14,215 14,215 14,215 14,215 14,120 95 4 68
Sep-17 14,380 14,835 14,100 14,440 14,330 110 895,504 324,378
Oct-17 14,520 14,520 14,195 14,340 14,325 15 18 236
Nov-17 14,590 15,000 14,290 14,725 14,490 235 60 1,634
Jan-18 16,035 16,560 15,805 16,160 16,090 70 18,510 27,248
Mar-18 16,285 16,645 16,145 16,320 16,275 45 26 80
Apr-18 - - - 17,070 17,070 0 0 0
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
