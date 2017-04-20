China Mobile First-Quarter Net Profit Up 3.7% at CNY24.8 Billion

China Mobile Ltd. (0941.HK) said late Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 3.7% from year earlier, partly buoyed by higher revenue from its telecommunications services with increased number of customers.

The Chinese major wireless carrier said net profit for the three months ended March rose to 24.8 billion yuan ($3.60 billion) from CNY23.9 billion the previous year, while revenue from telecommunications services gained 6.1% from a year earlier to CNY160.9 billion.

