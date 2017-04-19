Tech Flat After IBM Disappoints -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were more or less flat after surprisingly weak earnings from International Business Machines. IBM fell after the computer-services giant posted quarterly revenue shy of the average analyst target, though growth at one of its emerging franchises -- cloud computing -- rose sharply. Tesla Inc. has settled a lawsuit against the former director of its semiautonomous Autopilot system, clearing the way for one of the stars among self-driving cars to build his own company that could become a threat to the Silicon Valley car maker. Tesla has settled a lawsuit against the former director of its self-driving Autopilot system, clearing the way for Sterling Anderson to build his own company that could become a threat to the Silicon Valley car maker.
