Shire Files 8K - Other Events

Shire PLC (SHPG) filed a Form 8K - Other Events - with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2017.

Shire plc has issued the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 which is incorporated by reference herein.

The full text of this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/936402/000095010317003642/dp75239_8k.htm

Any exhibits and associated documents for this SEC filing can be retrieved at: http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/936402/000095010317003642/0000950103-17-003642-index.htm

Public companies must file a Form 8-K, or current report, with the SEC generally within four days of any event that could materially affect a company's financial position or the value of its shares.

April 19, 2017 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)